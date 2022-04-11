Some latest reports claim that Samsung is working on a new wearable device dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro will come with a model number SM-R925. However, Samsung will probably launch two other wearable devices including Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro to come with Bigger Battery

The upcoming Galaxy Watch5 Pro is rumoured to come with big battery size. Galaxy Watch 4 was launched with a 361mAh battery backup. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come with a 572mAh battery unit.

The previous reports also revealed the size of the device. The size of the upcoming wearable devices will be 40mm and 44mm. So, it is possible that the Pro model of the series could come with a bigger size.

After the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4, the company had to face complaints about the battery backup. This year, the company is using a bigger battery to overcome the issue faced last year.

It is worth mentioning here that Samsung has not revealed any information about the Pro model of the Galaxy Watch. So the one thing is clear that the company will not launch it in the near future. We may get it in the second half of the year. Anyhow, we will hopefully get more information about the device in the coming days. So stay tuned.

