Discord Is Rolling Out An Overhauled Android App

Like WhatsApp, Discord is a VoIP and instant messaging social platform that enables users to communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as community members. Recently, we have come to know that Discord is overhauling its Android App so that users won’t have to wait for new features.

Discord’s Overhauled Android App will shorten the wait for new features

According to the latest reports, Discord is overhauling its Android app in the coming weeks. It will allow the users to have new features and updates at the same time as iOS and desktop. All the Discord Android users know that usually, new features do not appear for months on their android phones even after they are announced on iOS. So, now they will not have to wait for long and will get all new features and updates simultaneously when they will make their way to iOS and desktop.

Discord published a blog post on Monday revealing that the company will rebuild its Android app using React Native.

“As Discord continues to grow across platforms, we want to find ways to support you and your communities as quickly and efficiently as possible, regardless of which device or platform you happen to be using. Utilizing React Native across every mobile platform Discord is on is just one of the tools that helps us support what you do, and we can’t wait to show you how.”

React Native is widely used across many popular mobile apps that include Instagram, Microsoft Outlook, Shopify, Tesla, Pinterest, etc. Discord has been using React Native for the iOS version since it was open-sourced by Meta in 2015, allowing the firm to build its iOS app from the core of its React app. If you are already a user of the Discord App and have installed it on your Android phone, then you can expect the overhauled app to make its way to your device in the coming weeks. However, new Android users can download the software from the Google Play Store as well. Also Read: 5 Ways To Save Battery Life On Android Phones In 2022