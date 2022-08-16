How To Tell If Someone Blocked You On Discord – The Ultimate Guide How Do You Know If Someone Blocked You on Discord

You might be perplexed as to why some Discord members that you have previously spoken to are either hidden to you or unreachable. It is sometimes you are blocked and you might be wondering about How to tell if someone blocked you on discord. Aside from connectivity issues, other users might have blocked you on discord. Blocking someone on discord makes the blocked user completely incapable to contact the other user.

It is rather easy to find out how do you know if someone blocked you on discord because there are a few different ways to do it. Since they have chosen not to engage with you, there is not much you can do about it. Continue reading to find out more about how does discord blocking work, how to see if someone blocked you on discord or if the question like am I blocked on Discord arises in your mind.

How to Know If Someone Blocked You on Discord?

Sending a private message to someone is the simplest technique to determine if they have blocked you. Most of the time, if you can message them, they have not blocked you, so you can exhale with ease.

When you open your chat logs with that person, you will be able to immediately tell that you’ve been blocked. The official bot for Discord, Clyde, will show up and display an error. He would explain that one of the following prevented the delivery of your message:

You don’t share servers with the recipient

You disabled direct messages on the shared servers you’re both in

The recipient will only accept messages from friends

Clyde will also provide a link to a comprehensive list of potential justifications for your blockage. It will not, however, explain why you are unable to message the individual.

In light of this, you are probably blocked at some point if you have just finished a conversation with this person and are now unable to message them.

Checking your friend list is another approach to determine whether you added the person as a friend. If they left it, that is another indication that they most likely blocked you and most likely, you’ll get an error of Discord Friend Request Failed.

How to See if Someone Blocked You on Discord Without Messaging Them

Here is one way to find out whether someone has blocked you without having to message them. Instead of a message this time, you’ll send them a friend request.

What you should do is:

On Discord, select the Home menu and then click the Friends menu.

Select Add Friend from here.

Click Send Friend Request after entering the person’s tag and Discord username.

It will not work if your account is blocked.

That is another unmistakable indicator to look for. In addition, if you know the individual uses the same server as you, you can access their profile and select Add Friend there. This approach is less time-consuming.

How to tell if blocked on Discord by looking at User Info in Profile Section

Checking the person’s user information is another effective way to determine if they have blocked you on Discord. The person may have blocked you on Discord if you cannot view their bio and they connected Spotify to Discord to host Spotify listening parties. Remember that this approach is less successful than others because they could have easily deleted their bio and hidden their app inclusion from their profile.

How to Check if You are Blocked using Discord Blocked Message Reactions

Fortunately, there is a different way to find out whether someone has blocked you. You don’t need to write a lengthy message before realizing it was all for nothing. On Discord, you can respond to a user’s message with an emote. Try replying to one of their messages on a shared server if you believe you were blocked. If they haven’t blocked you, the emote will show. On a PC, though, the screen will slightly vibrate.

Mobile users have a more pronounced symptom. An alert with the text “Reaction Blocked” will be sent to them. You’ll recognize that someone has blocked you at this time. Because of the way Discord is built, you can tell if someone is blocking you by their message reactions.

Launch Discord and go to a chat from the user who you think blocked you. Tap and hold the message.

Select the Reaction button. Click an emoji after that.

As soon as you respond to their message, check to see if it shows up. If it does, you haven’t been blocked by them.

What Can I Do if Someone Blocks Me?

To be honest, there’s nothing you could do about it since the other person cannot be contacted through your current account. If they don’t allow messages from non-friends, you can still reach out to them by creating a new Discord account.

The next best option is probably to enlist the aid of some shared friends. You can still get in touch with the other person and seek mediation from your mutual friends who haven’t been blocked.

Final Wrap

A user on Discord can be blocked just like they would be on Facebook or Instagram because each platform has this capability. Now, the way in which you would use it would be considerably easier to understand. For example, if someone is bothering, annoying, or stalking you, you can simply block them. This prevents them from getting in touch with you or finding out what you are up to, and if you are on the same server as them, it simply cuts their name out of the conversation and displays the word “Blocked” over it.

This is the result that you get when you block another user on Discord. It functions exactly the same way as the block-based functionality found on every other platform. I hope that you got the answer to How To Tell If Someone Blocked You On Discord!

Image Credits: Alphr

