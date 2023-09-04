Discover ITCN Asia 2023 – Revolutionizing Pakistan’s Local Mobile & Telecom Industry

Finally, the mobile phone manufacturers of Pakistan got an international platform where they could showcase their technological prowess. The ITCN Asia, which was organized in the Karachi Expo Centre from August 30 to September 2nd, 2023 put special emphasis on the promotion of domestic mobile phone manufacturers. The exhibition also included the debut of the Mobile Phone Pavilion.

Advancing Pakistan’s Mobile Manufacturing and Tech Sector: ITCN Asia 2023

The mega event was made possible through the collaboration of the Ministry of Information Technology &Telecom and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The partnership between these government bodies and the private sector holds great significance in advancing the agenda of promoting locally manufactured products.

A Milestone in Telecom Cooperation

As per a source, there were a total of 13 license holders who participated in the exhibition for the very first time. This marked a new era of cooperation and innovation within the country’s telecom sector. In addition, the event witnessed the active participation of 25 local and international brands. These include tech giants such as Samsung Mobile, Nokia, Infinix, Vivo, Oppo, Sparx, Itel, Techno, Xiaomi and many others. Their participation highlighted their commitment to boosting Pakistan’s tech industry.

Government Commitment to Industry Growth

The caretaker minister for IT & Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif played a key role in this initiative. Dr. Saif and his dedicated team, Mr. Faysal Ratyal (DG Telecom) and Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar (PTA) paid a visit to the Mobile phone Pavilion and engaged in productive discussions with industry stakeholders. The commitment of the officials was evident in addressing industry challenges.

The standout moment of the event for mobile phone manufacturers was Dr. Umar Saif’s chairing of a meeting with mobile phone manufacturers. During the session, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the industry’s growth and development. Furthermore, he promised to work closely with manufacturers to address industry-specific challenges, which would guarantee a conducive environment for sustainable growth.

Promoting “Made in Pakistan” Internationally

The primary objective of ITCN Asia 2023 was to boost the telecom industry in Pakistan and promote “Made in Pakistan” products internationally. It was a pivotal opportunity for industry players to present their innovative solutions and forge partnerships. It also served as a testament to the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for technology firms to thrive.

The Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association (PMPMA) expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their role in the success of ITCN Asia 2023. With a dedicated team of 33 members, the association is unwavering in its dedication to bolstering the local mobile manufacturing industry, promoting economic development, and propelling Pakistan’s technological prowess forward. Collectively, their objective is to leave a significant and enduring mark on the country’s economy and technological landscape.

Also read:

Pakistan’s Local Mobile Industry Seems to be Reviving; Discover More!