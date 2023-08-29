Pakistan’s Local Mobile Industry Seems to be Reviving – Discover More!

In recent months, we have witnessed that Pakistan’s local mobile industry is reviving, although not at a rapid pace. It can be seen as a result of the lifting of the import ban which has allowed the local manufacturers to import raw materials for abroad. We are going to share some data that will illustrate how local manufacturing of mobile phones is reviving in Pakistan.

Performance of Local Mobile Industry

According to the official data, around 8.07 million mobile handsets were locally manufactured/assembled in Pakistan during the first seven months (January-July) of 2023 in contrast to 0.82 million imported commercially. Furthermore, the official data suggests that local manufacturing plants in Pakistan manufactured/assembled 2 million mobile phones during the months of July compared to 0.29 million imported commercially.

Moreover, as per the details, the locally manufactured/assembled 8.07 million mobile phones include 6.04 million 2G and 2.03 million smartphones. Apart from that, PTA’s data show that around 56% of mobile phones are smartphones, while 44% are 2G on the Pakistan network.

In addition, as per the data shared by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country imported mobile phones valued at $68.135 million in July 2023, recording a 75.59 percent increase on a year-on-year basis in contrast to $38.804 million in July 2022.

