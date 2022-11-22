DJI Mini Camera Drones Prices in Pakistan – Buy it Locally or Import? Should you buy DJI Mini Drones locally or Import them?

A camera drone is your ticket to the skies if you aspire to be an aerial videographer or photographer. Drones are ideal for low-altitude photography, which is undoubtedly the norm of the modern day. The popularity of drones has skyrocketed due to the vast array of features they offer to photo experts. DJI is one of the leading drone camera manufacturers with a credible trademark in the industry. This blog will highlight the main features and prices of 3 DJI Mini camera drones. We will also tell you about the price fluctuation as you can purchase them through different mediums.

DJI Mini Camera Drones

Starting with the DJI Mini Pro 3.

1) DJI Mini Pro 3:

DJI’s renowned Mini drone series reached new heights with the compact and lightweight DJI Mini 3 Pro. The first DJI Mavic Mini was released in 2019, followed by the DJI Mini 2 in 2020, which increased the video resolution from 2.7K to 4K and had additional enhancements. In the sub-250g Mini line, however, it is the Mini Pro 3 that truly impresses.

The most surprising aspect of this drone is that despite its little size, DJI has managed to incorporate a three-dimensional obstacle avoidance technology. These attributes make it one of the finest drones for beginners since it is simpler to fly without any risk of crashing into tree branches.

The sensor and camera of the Mini 3 Pro have also been upgraded. It’s not exactly a 1-inch drone like the DJI Air 2S, but it has a 1/1.3-inch CMOS processor that works exceptionally well in bright light. Additionally, the lens’ maximum aperture has been enlarged to a brilliant f/1.7, and its video capabilities have been substantially enhanced.

Impressively, a software upgrade increased the Mini 3 Pro’s D-Cinelike mode to 10-bit recording, reducing the likelihood of banding difficulties while color grading video. If you are only using it for social media then you will be more impressed with the Mini 3 Pro’s camera’s ability to take stills and video in both portrait and landscape modes.

Primary Specs

Max flight time: 34 minutes

Weight: 249 grams

Camera Sensor: 12.1 MP

Dimensions (folded): 145 x 90 x 62mm

Dimensions (unfolded): 171 x 245 x 62mm

Video/max frame-rate: 4K/60p, 2.7K/60p, 1080/120p

Stabilization: 3-axis gimbal

Price in Pakistan:

Bring Yourself From Foreign Country (USD) Purchasing from Online Store (PKR) Importing it Via courier (Original Price + FBR Tax) (PKR) 759 (PKR 172,736) 205000 235,500

2) DJI Mini 2:

DJI Mini 2 is another compact camera drone that is pretty small and simple to operate. It has now been replaced by the DJI Mini 3 Pro, however, it is still available as a cheaper option. Many experts term it one of the best camera drones for beginners who wish to record 4K video.

Its design resembles that of the Mavic Mini, but the controller has been redesigned to be aesthetically streamlined and offers an enhanced experience. Similar to its larger Mavic brothers, the Mini 2 is foldable, with arms that extend to turn the palm-sized device into a drone with a few spring-loaded movements.

The Mini 2 is lighter than 249 g. It implies that you don’t need to register it with aviation agencies. Furthermore, in our opinion, the finest feature of DJI Mini 2 is undoubtedly its new controller. Although it seems less like a Transformer due to its fewer moving components, it still possesses an obvious Johnny 5-like appeal. The DJI Fly app is likewise a well-balanced blend of ease of use and robust functionality.

Primary Specs:

Flight time: 31 minutes per charge

Weight: 249g

Video: 4K/30p, 1080/60p

Camera Sensor: 12MP

Transmission: OcuSync 2.0 transmission

Dimensions (folded): 131x81x58 mm

Price in Pakistan:

Bring Yourself From Foreign Country (USD) Purchasing from Online Store (PKR) Importing it Via courier (Original Price + FBR Tax) PKR 449 (PKR 102,185) 128,000 139,300

3) DJI Mini SE:

The tiny yet powerful DJI Mini SE is the ideal creative partner, instantly enhancing the ordinary moments you capture. Together with the user-friendly DJI Fly app, you will have a simpler flying experience and a unique perspective. DJI Mini SE weighs less than 249 grams, making it nearly as light as the typical smartphone. This makes it highly portable and puts it in the lightest class of drones.

The DJI Fly app provides a straightforward and intuitive user interface, allowing you to produce cinematic images with a few touches. It also contains Flight Tutorial, a function that helps you get started fast and securely with DJI Mini SE.

The DJI Mini SE is compatible with a 360-degree Propeller Guard that safeguards the propellers and enhances flight safety. DJI Mini SE can also hover perfectly because of its superior sensors.

Primary Specs:

Flight Time: 30 minutes

Video Resolution: 1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60 fps

Battery Capacity: 2600 mAh

Dimensions (Folded): 138×81×58 mm

Dimensions (Unfolded): 159×203×56 mm

Price in Pakistan:

Bring Yourself From Foreign Country (USD) Purchasing from Online Store (PKR) Importing it Via courier (Original Price + FBR Tax) 299 (68,048) 73,500 92,700

Why is there a Fluctuation in Prices?

The fluctuation in these prices is because of the following reasons:

If you are on a visit to some foreign country and purchase the drone from a physical store, then no tariff will be applied.

If you want to import the drone by courier, then you will need to pay the retail amount along with FBR tax.

If you purchase it from a local online store, then it will be slightly cheaper than importing via courier.

