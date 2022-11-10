Those who live in large metropolitan cities may have witnessed drones obscuring the night sky and bombarding their unprotected eyes with ads. Genesis, a Hyundai-owned automobile company, smashed records in March 2021 by flying 3,281 drones over Shanghai. Perhaps the most popular image created by hundreds of drones in the sky is the most unoriginal, which is a QR code that viewers can scan with their smartphones to learn more about the promoted product.

In an age of ad blockers and media oversaturation, it appears that advertisers are attempting to reach customers in difficult-to-ignore ways. Whether it’s through something technological like drone billboards or something basic like commercials that play automatically when you pump gas.

Soon you May See Sky Filled with Drones Showing Ads

Clearly, it’s visually appealing, yet it might also be viewed as utterly offensive. Perhaps it depends on your disposition that day. There are obvious issues such as light pollution, and the New York City Audubon Society is also concerned that such sophisticated drone presentations may put synchronized bird shows out of business.

It had something to do with interfering with the flying patterns of birds. One might picture these drones easily deviating from the birds’ flight path, especially if the birds believed the drones were preparing for a Braveheart-style fight in the skies. Such activities are governed by rules, which is why the Candy Crush show was started in New Jersey, where it is lawful.

Depressing is the fact that advertisers will continue to use more difficult-to-ignore techniques to push their slogans and emblems into our corneas. So, we will be seeing advertisements in the sky and on the moon in the near future.

