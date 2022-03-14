Draft Prepared with New Rules by China’s Cybersecurity for Protection of Minors

There are millions of websites that give you different types of information and data. Some of them are shady and exploit your data. The ads and links that look appealing to you might not be safe. So, safe internet usage is necessary, especially for minors. You hear news of kids getting kidnapped or harassed because they get exposed to those links or addresses which were not safe. Also, their screen time must be monitored. There are different things tech companies and cybersecurity platforms introduce on the daily basis addressing this issue. The same happens in China as they prepare a protection draft.

Cybersecurity New Rules Draft

China has a vast population. There are millions of minors using the internet. Today, China’s cybersecurity makes a draft containing new rules for their protection. As per the draft, companies engaging in online gaming, broadcasting, audio, and video shall put up a “youth mode” to guard minors. According to CAC, large platforms should conduct frequent evaluations on cyber protection for kids to offer a “clean” online space for them, as well as set daily spending limits for minor users.

Tencent Video and iQIYI, two of China’s most popular video streaming sites already created ‘youth mode’ for children. Not only these two platforms, but ByteDance-owned brief video site Douyin, is also in the list.

Youth’s Gaming Addiction

The addiction to video games is real. Now, access is easy, and children spend hours playing online. It not only affects their health but other physical activities also. China’s officials have long been concerned about young people’s attachment to games and the internet. The previous year, China enacted new regulations limiting the period under the age of 18 can spend play video games to three hours per week, citing the need to prevent gaming addiction.

So, do you think it is significant to introduce similar rules in Pakistan too?

Also read: How to Avoid Android 12.1 QPR Releases Without Wiping Your Data