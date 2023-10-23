Tim Cook Meets with China Commerce Minister Amid Reports of Disappointing iPhone 15 Sales

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in China, where he’s been busy visiting Apple Stores. He is touring Apple’s supply chain partners, and holding discussions with government officials. This visit comes in the midst of reports indicating that iPhone 15 sales have been slower in comparison to its predecessor, the iPhone 14.

During his trip, Cook had a meeting with China’s commerce minister, Wang Wentao. They explored avenues for mutually beneficial development between Apple and China. The Chinese ministry reported that they discussed Apple’s growth in China and the ongoing tensions between the United States and China.

Wang Wentao emphasized China’s commitment to further opening up at a high level, expanding market access, and creating a business environment that’s market-oriented, legally sound, and international. He expressed China’s readiness to welcome multinational companies, including Apple, to share in the Chinese market’s benefits and strive for a mutually advantageous partnership.

According to a statement from the Chinese government, Tim Cook acknowledged Apple’s 30-year history in China. He stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship between China and the United States.

Cook expressed Apple’s appreciation for the achievements made in its three decades of development in China. He voiced support for both the U.S. and Chinese governments to enhance communication and dialogue. Also, to maintain and cultivate stable bilateral economic and trade relations. There is a need to create a favourable environment for practical cooperation between the two nations.

Cook’s visit to China coincides with reports of iPhone 15 sales not meeting expectations. It follows China’s decision to prohibit government officials from using iPhones for work due to security concerns. Apple is also facing intensified competition in the Chinese smartphone market, particularly from Huawei’s successful launch of the Mate 60 flagship lineup.

While in China, Cook also paid a visit to one of Apple’s crucial supply chain partners, Luxshare. In a post on his Weibo account, he commended Apple’s decade-long collaboration with Luxshare, highlighting their involvement in producing advanced products like the carbon-neutral Apple Watch lineup and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Luxshare has committed to achieving carbon neutrality in its Apple production by 2030.

Notably, Luxshare is set to be Apple’s assembly partner for the Vision Pro headset, scheduled for release in early 2024. Apple collaborates with Luxshare on various products, including AirPods and select MacBook models.