DuckDuckGo launches its privacy Browser for Desktop users

DuckDuckGo had launched its private search engine for Android and iOS users many years before, with the notion that the app doesn’t collect, use or track the private information of users which makes it unique and different from other search engines and that’s why is liked by many users. Now it is rolling out its first desktop web browser, DuckDuckGo for Mac ultimately increasing the rivals of Google Chrome.

The browser has many good strong features which makes it a good search option for the users. The browser uses the DuckDuckGo’s private search engine as the default option. It blocks ad trackers on each site we visit. It also notify how many have been blocked. It also includes a built-in option for saving passwords, and it integrates the company’s recently launched email protection, which blocks hidden trackers in the emails we have sent. The cookie consent pop up is the most annoying thing which appears by the introduction of the GDPR. DuckDuckGo’s browser automates the process of avoiding the pop ups with the browser extensions. The first time the user opens the browser, he will be asked if he wants to manage the pop ups that appear. If the user allows, the app will use Javascript to set the cookie preferences on each site the user visit. A fire emoji button allows cookies and other data to be removed. It also pick the option automatically to maximize the privacy. The beta users have really liked the desktop browser which has the minimal interface with just few buttons or icons blocking up the view.

The desktop app is yet released for the beta users for the testing and it will continue to create a suite of privacy-first web tools. The people can have access by signing up to a private waiting list through the company’s mobile app. The desktop browser is still in the testing phase and miss many features that the company will slowly and gradually incorporate.

