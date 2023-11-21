Eastnets to host a conference on “Financial Crime in the Digital Age” on Nov 25

Eastnets, a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector, will host a conference on “Financial Crime in the Digital Age” on November 25 at the Pearl-Continental Hotel in Karachi.

The conference will bring together experts, regulators, and industry practitioners to discuss the challenges and trends in combating financial crime in the rapidly evolving digital payments landscape, including the growing threat of fraud and money laundering.

The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and case studies on different topics. Some of the key speakers of the event are and Sirajuddin Aziz – Banking Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Pakistan, Nadeem Hussain, Chairman – Pakistan Fintech Network, Kashif Bokhari, Co-Chairman – Fraud Prevention Forum Pakistan Banks’ Association, Hazem Mulhim, Founder & CEO – Eastnets.

The primary focus of the conference will be to address the emerging challenges of financial crime in the digital era and exploring innovative technological solutions and best practices for enhancing financial crime detection and prevention capabilities. This will involve leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing.

The conference is expected to foster collaboration and information sharing among various stakeholders, including payment service providers, financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, and regulators.

Commenting on the occasion, Hazem Mulhim, Founder and CEO – Eastnets said:

“The banking and financial sector across the world is adopting innovative technological trends at a faster pace, but it is also encountering continuously changing challenges and issues at the same time. Eastnets, with its global exposure and in-depth knowledge in this niche industry, provides cutting edge solutions to the financial services sector to overcome the ever-evolving risks and continue the growth momentum.”

Tufail Ahmed Khan, COO – Dellsons Associates, said “Pakistan’s banking sector is migrating towards digitization, but customers and financial institutions continue to face the hurdle of financial crime in different forms. We are trying our best to provide a platform for bankers and solution providers to address the core issues of regulatory compliance and customer protection.”

