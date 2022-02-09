ECC Approved Advisory Committee For the Release of 5G Spectrum

The Federal Government has constituted an Advisory Committee of Broad-Based IMT/5G Technology for the release of IMT/5G Spectrum in Pakistan.

The Committee will develop a strategic plan and roadmap for 5G technology in Pakistan with the formulation of working groups for 5G Spectrum Management, telecom infrastructure development, telecom regulations review including health and safety and 5G applications and use cases.

The committee will examine and finalise the telecom reforms and incentives to promote IMT/5G technology ecosystem adoption and ensure that those will reflect in Finance bill 2022-23.

Moreover, the committee will oversee the spectrum auction conducted by PTA.

The Advisory Committee consists of the following:

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue (Chairman)

Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecom (Member)

Federal Minister for Science & Technology (Member)

Federal Minister for Industries & Production (Member)

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment (Member)

Secretary Finance Division (Member)

Secretary IT & Telecom Division (Member)

Secretary Law & Justice Division (Member)

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) (Member)

Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) (Member)

Representative of GHQ (Member)

Director General (Tech) – (ISI) (Member)

Member Telecom, IT & Telecom Division (Committee Secretary)

Any other member that the committee may wish to co-opt

