Shafqat Mehmood stated on twitter: Educational institutions to close till May 31, 2020

All the educational institutions including public and private schools, colleges, universities, & madaris in the country will remain closed till May 31, 2020.

This was stated by Shafqat Mehmood, federal minister for Education, professional training and National Heritage on twitter. “This closure will be treated as summer vacation and if by the grace of Allah the corona problem is resolved, the educational institution will reopen in June”, he added.

Educational institutions will remain closed till May 31, 2020: Shafqat Mehmood stated in a video conference

He said that the school closure was ordered by the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on the recommendation of Interprovincial Education Ministers meeting held here on Thursday. NCC was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

An important Interprovincial education ministers’ video conference took place on Thursday also attended by Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC). The Interprovincial education ministers meeting finalized recommendations for the National Coordination Committee.

Following the minister’s recommendations, NCC ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the country till May 31. This includes public and private schools, colleges, universities, & madaris, he added.

