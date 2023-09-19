Elon Musk To Make Twitter/X Paid For All Users Soon

Tesla, SpaceX, and X Corp founder Elon Musk recently made another surprising revelation regarding the future of Twitter/X. The latest announcement is another addition to the growing list of unpopular decisions taken by Elon about the social media platform. A few days back, Elon Musk spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a live-streamed conversation. He revealed that X is gearing up to become a paid platform for all users soon.

Twitter/X To Become Paid For All Soon

According to the billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk: “A small monthly payment for use of the X system is the only way to deal with the “vast armies of bots” on the platform. Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny — but even if (a bot maker) has to pay a few dollars, the effective cost of bots is very high”