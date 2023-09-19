Elon Musk To Make Twitter/X Paid For All Users Soon
Tesla, SpaceX, and X Corp founder Elon Musk recently made another surprising revelation regarding the future of Twitter/X. The latest announcement is another addition to the growing list of unpopular decisions taken by Elon about the social media platform. A few days back, Elon Musk spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a live-streamed conversation. He revealed that X is gearing up to become a paid platform for all users soon.
Twitter/X To Become Paid For All Soon
According to the billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk:
“A small monthly payment for use of the X system is the only way to deal with the “vast armies of bots” on the platform. Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny — but even if (a bot maker) has to pay a few dollars, the effective cost of bots is very high”
There had been no information about how much a monthly subscription for X will cost. Moreover, we also don’t know how it is going to differ from the current Premium plan. Musk says that bot makers will need to register a new payment method for each bot, restricting them from setting up fake accounts on X.
The point unclear here is when will the new subscription plans for X come into place. We all know that Musk has a history of jumping the gun when new feature announcements are concerned. According to the data he revealed during the Netanyahu conversation, X now has 550 million monthly users who upload up to 200 million daily posts. That number will definitely see a decline if X becomes a subscription-only service, with users heading towards other alternatives. I think it will greatly benefit the Threads app. Many subscribers will jump to the Twitter-like app, Threads if it becomes paid. What do you guys think?