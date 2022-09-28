Elon Musk’s Private Msgs Can Land Him In Hot Waters Again In Legal Fight With Twitter

According to the latest reports, Elon Musk and Twitter are now fighting about Signal messages. Reports claim that Elon Musk’s private messages can once again land him in hot water in his legal fight with Twitter. Lawyers for both sides once again faced off in Delaware’s Court of Chancery ahead of an October trial that will be going to determine the fate of the deal.

There’s A New Twist in Elon Musk’s Legal Fight With Twitter

More than three-hour long hearing was based on Musk’s use of the encrypted messaging app Signal. Twitter lawyers claim that Elon has been withholding messages sent via the app, citing a screenshot of an exchange between Musk and Jared Birchall who is the head of Musk’s family office.

In this legal fight with Twitter, Musk is making things worse day by day. Twitter’s lawyers claim that they have got their hands on a conversation about EU regulatory approval of Musk’s deal with Twitter. Furthermore, they uncovered a screenshot of the exchange after Musk and Birchall denied using Signal to talk about the deal. The fact was that actually, the message was set to automatically delete. Twitter’s lawyers are now asking the judge, Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, to sanction Elon over his side’s handling of his messages. Twitter’s lawyers said during the hearing that:

“We do think that the time has come for the court to issue a severe sanction”

On the contrary, Musk’s lawyers responded that:

“There actually is no evidence that we destroyed evidence. Signal, you know, it sounds like it’s a nefarious device. In fact, Twitter executives have testified that a number of them actually use Signal messaging.”

The point that needs to be noted is that the latest hearing is not the first time Twitter’s lawyers have used Musk’s private messages obtained in the legal discovery process. They just want to enforce the original terms of the deal with Musk. The latest reports claim that McCormick is expected to rule on Twitter’s motion to sanction Musk in the next couple of days. A five-day trial will determine the fate of the deal which is scheduled for October 17th .

Also Read: Windows 11 Update is Crashing Some Intel-based Systems: Here’s The Fix! (phoneworld.com.pk)