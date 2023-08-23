Python, a widely used programming language, will soon be available in Excel according to Microsoft. Excel users now have access to a free beta of the tool, which enables them to alter and analyze data that was originally written in Python.

“You can manipulate and explore data in Excel using Python plots and libraries, and then use Excel’s formulas, charts and Pivot Tables to further refine your insights. Now you can do advanced data analysis in the familiar Excel environment by accessing Python directly from the Excel ribbon.” Stefan Kinnestrand, General Manager of Modern Work at Microsoft, says.

The integration of Python in Excel will be a part of Excel’s built-in connectors and Power Query. This will enable users not to install any other software or configure an add-on in order to gain access to the capability. Additionally, Microsoft is planning to introduce a brand new PY function that will make it possible to display Python data within the grid of an Excel spreadsheet. Excel users will soon have access to widely used Python libraries including Panda, Statsmodel, and Matplotlib as a result of a collaboration with the enterprise Python repository known as Anaconda.

Calculations will be performed in Python within the Microsoft Cloud, and the results will be provided in an Excel worksheet. Users of Excel will have the ability to build formulas, Pivot Tables, and charts that will be all based on Python data. Additionally, users will have the option to bring in charting libraries such as Matplotlib and Seaborn to generate visualizations such as heatmaps, violin plots, and swarm plots.

“I’m excited that this excellent, tight integration of Python and Excel is now seeing the light of day. I expect that both communities will find interesting new uses in this collaboration, amplifying each partner’s abilities. When I joined Microsoft three years ago, I would not have dreamed this would be possible”, says Guido van Rossum, Python’s creator and now a Microsoft distinguished engineer.