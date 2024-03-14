AI assistant Copilot of Microsoft has recently received a significant upgrade to its free tier, now featuring the powerful GPT-4 Turbo model, previously exclusive to Copilot’s Pro tier. This enhancement allows users to access GPT-4 Turbo by setting Copilot to either Creative or Precise mode.

While subscribers to Copilot Pro retain default access to the GPT-4 Turbo model, Microsoft’s advertising and web services CEO, Mikhail Parakhin, announced in a post on X that Pro users can opt to switch back to older models if they prefer.

Microsoft Copilot Is Now Offering GPT-4 Turbo for Free

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed, “For free users of Copilot in Creative mode, GPT-4 Turbo is now powering that experience.” Additionally, “Copilot Pro users remain able to toggle GPT-4 Turbo on or off in Creative mode.”

GPT-4 Turbo has been trained on data up to April 2023 and boasts enhanced capabilities, including the ability to handle text-to-speech prompts. Moreover, its context window can accommodate 128,000 tokens, the highest among the GPT versions. Tokens, in this context, are fragments of words. The increased token capacity allows users to input more text into the model, providing additional context and improving the quality of the generated responses.

Microsoft introduced Copilot last year to infuse AI capabilities across its platforms. The AI assistant is accessible online and integrated into Windows 11, the Bing search engine, Microsoft 365, and the Edge browser. Copilot’s Pro tier, priced at $20 per month, offers additional AI-powered features in Office apps, priority access to new OpenAI models, and enhanced image-creation tools.

Driven by the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022, tech companies worldwide are integrating generative AI into their products. Google is exploring AI integration into search, while Samsung’s Galaxy S24 smartphone, launched earlier this year, incorporates various AI features. Although Apple has not yet announced a generative AI product, the company has expressed enthusiasm about the possibilities and anticipates exciting developments later this year.

OpenAI has expanded its offerings to include the creation of special-purpose AI apps. Additionally, its AI chatbot competitors, such as Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude, are continuously enhancing their products to keep pace with evolving user needs.