Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Devices Apps Are Now Available on Windows

Microsoft recently made an exciting announcement, revealing that official apps from Apple for Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices are now accessible through the Microsoft Store on Windows PCs. This development means that users can now seamlessly enjoy Apple Music and Apple TV through native apps on their Windows devices.

One notable addition is the Apple Devices app, which fills the void left by iTunes. This app enables users to conveniently back up, restore, and sync their iPhones, iPads, iPods, and iPod Touch devices directly from their Windows PCs.

Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Devices Apps Are Now Available on Windows

While Apple Music faces tough competition from platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music, particularly on Android devices, it remains a popular choice among iPhone users. Contrary to common belief, not all iPhone users are exclusively tied to Apple’s ecosystem. Many iPhone users also utilize devices like recommended earbuds and Windows PCs. For those individuals, the availability of official Apple apps for Windows PCs is welcome news.

However, one limitation to note: the apps currently require a wired connection, as they do not support wireless connectivity with iPhones. This limitation means that users cannot directly maintain backups of their iPhone photos on their Windows computers without using cloud services or third-party apps as intermediaries.

For those who purchase an iPhone, Apple typically provides a free trial of their services. With the availability of official Windows apps, more users will have the opportunity to explore and experience these services firsthand.

In conclusion, releasing official Apple apps for Windows PCs marks a positive step towards greater accessibility and convenience for users across different platforms. Whether you’re an avid Apple Music listener, a fan of Apple TV content, or simply seeking efficient device management solutions, these apps cater to a diverse range of user needs within the Windows ecosystem.