Enjoy Unlimited PTCL Calls With Flash Fiber Hello Bronze

PTCL has always been the biggest internet service provider in Pakistan. It is responsible for over 60% of bandwidth provision in the country. PTCL keeps on introducing new packages for its customers to facilitate them in every possible way. PTCL introduced cutting-edge technology called PTCL Flash Fiber service for its users almost three years back. It has been providing fiber-to-home service to its users with blazing speeds of up to 1Gbps and unlimited downloads. Recently, it has updated a new landline flash fiber package “Hello Bronze“. You can enjoy unlimited PTCL calls by subscribing to it. Let’s check out its details.

PTCL users can avail of this offer by dialing 1218 or visiting PTCL Shops /PTCL Retail Outlets.

Features:

Unlimited On-net Calls

200 minutes to all nationwide mobile networks within Pakistan

Free VAS bundle

Charges:

Rs 575/month

For all those unaware, Flash Fiber is PTCL’s premium Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service. It’s claimed to be the fastest internet in town providing you speeds of up to 1Gbps with unlimited downloads. There are several amazing packages of flash fiber service as well. The key features of these packages include unlimited downloading, FTTH technology, Dual Band ONT with all connections & Free All Net Minutes PTCL, and Mobile & landline minutes.

From streaming your favorite movies & shows to video calling your loved ones to work from home – it’s all possible with PTCL flash fiber Packages. Avail any of these offers now by dialing 1218! Stay tuned for more packages.

