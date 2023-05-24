etisalat by e& unveils National Program for Business Startup

etisalat by e& has announced the introduction of the ‘National Programme’, an exclusive initiative designed to assist Emiratis in establishing their businesses. This bolsters the leadership of the United Arab Emirates’ efforts to promote the development of 100 percent locally-owned businesses and encourage partnerships with the private sector.

This program is designed exclusively for UAE nationals who wish to become Etisalat by e& partners and market Etisalat by e& business services and products to consumers. The objective is to enroll fifty Emirati channel partners within the next five years and to assist UAE entrepreneurs in realizing their potential and leading independent businesses, ultimately resulting in the creation of sustainable economic development throughout all Emirates.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, etisalat by e&, said:

“This exclusive programme is part of our efforts to support Emiratisation and promote entrepreneurship among UAE nationals. Through this we aim to create a partnership between the private sector and UAE nationals, ultimately contributing to the country’s economic growth and development. This is also part of our commitment to the UAE leadership’s vision of encouraging the growth of Emirati entrepreneurship and SMB owners.”

Registration

Interested Emirati business proprietors or new entrepreneurs need only submit the necessary documents to a dedicated page on the etisalat by e& website in order to register for the program.

The etisalat by e& team will then evaluate and select the most qualified applicants, as well as provide the required training to ensure their success as partners. The program’s registration process is designed to be user-friendly, requiring applicants to upload essential documents on the etisalat by e& website. The program team then carefully reviews and selects suitable candidates, providing them with the necessary training and guidance to ensure their success as partners. This program aims to support Emirati start-ups and entrepreneurs by assisting them in meeting the requirements and challenges associated with establishing and growing their businesses.

