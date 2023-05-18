UAE Launches Campaign to Counter Illegal Drug Promotion on Social Media

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken a proactive stance in addressing the concerning issue of illegal drug promotion on social media platforms by launching a comprehensive online campaign, “”Join Us to Stop It” . Spearheading the initiative is Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who shared a compelling video on his official Twitter account to raise awareness about the gravity of the situation and underscore the significance of protecting families and the UAE community.
#شاركنا_لنمنعها تهدف الحملة لمكافحة الرسائل الترويجية للمواد المخدرة والمؤثرات العقلية، والتي تصل من خارج الإمارات عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، فلنكافح تلك الرسائل ولنحافظ جميعنا على الأسر ومجتمع الإمارات، نشكر شركائنا في شركة ميتـا لتعاونهم وحرصهم على سلامة المجتمعات. pic.twitter.com/eZPvMsyWLe
— سيف بن زايد آل نهيان (@SaifBZayed) May 16, 2023
The video serves as a wake-up call, illustrating how individual WhatsApp accounts are being inundated with illicit drug offers. It emphasizes the urgent need for swift and collective action to put a stop to these harmful activities. Moreover, the video acts as a rallying cry, urging the public to remain vigilant and actively participate in curbing the spread of such malicious messages.
Brig-Gen Abdul Rahman Al Owais, the deputy director-general of the Federal Anti-Narcotics Department, features in the video to highlight the Ministry of Interior’s proactive measures in preventing such crimes. Al Owais emphasizes the close collaboration between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to develop sophisticated mechanisms, including the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the sources of these illegal activities.
Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, explains in the video the highly intelligent capabilities of AI in monitoring and detecting illegal activities. Al Olama emphasizes the importance of a vigilant community that promptly reports any unwanted messages, enabling AI systems to learn and automatically block such content over time, without requiring human intervention.
The public is advised not to share these harmful messages but rather to promptly report any malicious content they encounter. Anas Metwally, the Meta GCC policy lead, highlights in the same video that WhatsApp has implemented encryption measures to safeguard user conversations. Metwally emphasizes the need to swiftly identify and report any suspicious messages, as doing so not only shields individuals from undesirable contacts but also alerts WhatsApp to potentially harmful connections and conversations.
Through this comprehensive online campaign, the UAE is taking firm steps to address the issue of illegal drug promotion on social media platforms. By harnessing the power of AI, fostering community vigilance, and promoting prompt reporting, the UAE aims to create a safer digital environment, protecting its citizens and combatting the harmful effects of illegal drug promotion on social media.
