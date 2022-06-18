Exceptional value for a minimal price – Redmi 10A

Xiaomi Pakistan today announced the Redmi 10A, the latest member of the Redmi 10 series family, dedicated to bringing consumers a well-rounded user experience at an affordable price.

Redmi 10A offers a large 6.53″ HD+ display to provide a better experience for watching videos as well as contents you enjoy. The 3D-curved back produces a natural feel to Redmi 10A that other entry-level smartphones can’t match. The device also features a rear fingerprint sensor to make it more convenient to unlock.

Comes with a 13MP main camera for capturing and sharing your life, as well as a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when you take portraits, Redmi 10A is comfortably capable of recording your memorable moments of daily life.

Powering up Redmi 10A is a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, with an octa-core CPU up to 2.0GHz. Equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast charging, Redmi 10A provides enough power to last you a full day.

Market Availability:

The new Redmi 10A comes in 2 variants – 3GB + 64GB, and 4GB + 128GB are available at top distributor partners such as M&P, Airlink, Smartlink, PhoneLink, and CoreTech. For those looking to purchase these online, we’ve news for you too as these are also available on MiStore and Daraz.

Redmi 10A

3GB+64GB: PKR 22,999 /-

4GB+128GB: PKR 26,500 /-

Quick Specs:

Redmi 10A

Display: 6.53’’ Drop Dot Display Rear Camera: 13 MP Front Camera: 5 MP selfie camera Battery: 5000mAH battery Processor: MediaTek Helio G25

