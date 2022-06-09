Poco F4 5G Resembles the Redmi K40S Model

The Poco F4 5G launch is round the corner. According to the rumors the device is said to resemble the Redmi K50, K50 Pro and K40S. The rear camera setup of the Redmi K-series and that of Poco F4 5G is somewhat the same.

Both have triple-camera module in a two step camera bump with the three lenses arranged in a triangle. According to the rumors the Poco F4 5G is based on the Redmi K-series’ model K40S. The two sets have resemblance, they are not identical as the F4 5G has the 64 MP OIS whereas the K40S has a 48 MP OIS. The other two lenses are 8 MP Ultra-wide and 2 MP macro. For selfie it will have a 20 MP snapper.

The F4 5G comes with 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 and will have 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The battery capacity of the device is 4,500 mAh and comes with the support for 67W fast charging. It also comes with a stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Redmi K40S also uses the SD 870 chipset and the Poco F4 GT is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The F4 GT was globally launched in late April/ early May. The F4 GT device was even offered with the early bird price for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage model at €500.

For the F4 5G, the price is not known but taking the reference from the other device it is expected to be close to €500 which is almost $533.

As the launch date draws closers we will get more leaks and reports about the device. So stay tuned, we will be updating about the new developments.

Also Read: Xiaomi will launch POCO C40 on June 16th with 48MP Triple Camera