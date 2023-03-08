Expected Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Launch Date Revealed

Advertisement

It would not be wrong to say that 2023 is definitely shaping up to be the year when flagship foldable phones really kick it into top gear. The point worth mentioning here is that there are so many foldable phones expected to arrive before 2024. Among them, the latest to join the race is the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3. It is tipped to be the potential Galaxy Z Fold 5 killer. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Launch seems imminent.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Launch Is Expected In August 2023

According to the latest reports, the China-based phone giant is expected to announce its next foldable phone sometime in August, just at the same time as its predecessor. The most interesting part of the news is that it will most certainly coincide with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 reveal, which is also coming in August. It means that Xiaomi is definitely having Samsung in its sights.

The point worth mentioning here is that Xiaomi's foldable phones usually end up being a China-only model so, there's a huge possibility that it could be brought to other international markets as well. Previous Xiaomi foldable phones like the Mix Fold 2 never made it outside China. However, now we are hopeful that this highly anticipated Xiaomi Phone would break the cycle. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is rumored to come with the latest and best chip for Android phones, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The chip is expected to offer equally decent efficiency with Super-fast UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. the handset is tipped to come with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, both on the inside and the outside. All other important details like camera layout and hinge design are yet to be revealed. It is definitely intriguing to see how Xiaomi contributes to the foldable space, and hopefully, the Chinese giant will find ways in order to bring its most interesting devices to more international markets as well.