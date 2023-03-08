Soon Users Will Be Able To Set Expiration Date For Groups On WhatsApp iOS

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, the Meta-owned messaging platform is said to be working on a new feature for WhatsApp iOS. It is definitely not a new thing to hear as the messaging giant has been working quite hard this year to improve users’ experience by introducing new features for both its Android and iOS users. Now, the company will soon allow users to set an expiration date for WhatsApp groups.

Soon You Can Choose Various Expiration Options For Groups on iOS WhatsApp

WABetaInfo has revealed this new WhatsApp feature. It will be available within group info. No doubt, it will be a welcoming feature. Most of the time, we are a part of many such groups that are not needed in a long run. We keep on joining new groups and forget to leave them. So, this is a good feature as it can help you set expiration options for groups.

Reports claim that when this feature will be released, WhatsApp users will be able to choose from various expiration options for instance, one day, one week, or a custom date. In addition to that, users will also be able to change or remove an expiration date that was set before if they change their minds. However, let me tell you that the choice will be personal and it will not be applied to other group participants.

The point worth mentioning here is that it is a good storage tool in order to save space by helping users to manage groups over time. However, let me tell you that this ability to select an expiration date for the groups is currently under development. The all-new feature is expected to be released in a future update of the application according to the reports.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS. It will allow users to convert images into stickers, eliminating the need for third-party applications to create stickers.

