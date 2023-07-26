Experience the Power of the Next Gen Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 & Flip 5 Devices!

Are you ready to get your hands on the next generation of curved display devices? The tech giant Samsung launched two new smartphones with curved displays at the Samsung Unpacked Event held in Seoul. The next-generation Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 smartphones come with a slew of improvements compared to their predecessors. Furthermore, the company has made significant improvements in the integration of its devices.

Designed with Planet in Mind:

As you can see in the given image, the two new smartphones have been manufactured through sustainable mechanisms. They are composed of 80% recycled PET, 22% Recycled Glass & 20% Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic. It is impressive to see the efforts of Samsung to keep our planet clean & pollution free.

So let’s take a look at the specifications of these Galaxy Flip 5 & Galaxy Fold 5 and also find out what’s new in these two devices.

Samsung Flip 5:

The Samsung Flip 5 is going to have some major upgrades specifically to its outer display. It will allow you to take mind-blowing selfies with hands down and hands-free.

What’s Improved?

A new cover display that is bigger than its predecessors.

Better & powerful camera.

Support for a full keyboard & more useful widgets

Other Specifications:

Specifications Details Build Plastic front (opened), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM IP Rating IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min) Display Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels Cover Display Type Super AMOLED Cover Display Size 3.4 inches Cover Display Res. 720 x 748 pixels Platform OS Android 13, One UI 5.1.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core GPU Adreno 740 Memory (RAM) 8GB, 12GB Internal Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Main Camera Dual Main Camera 1 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide) Main Camera 2 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Selfie Camera Single Selfie Camera 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung Pay Yes (Visa, MasterCard certified) Battery Type Li-Po Battery Capacity 3700 mAh Charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised) Wireless Charging 15W Reverse Wireless Chg 4.5W

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5:

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 on the other hand doesn’t come with major upgrades compared to its predecessors. However, there have been some improvements to its build to make it more sleeker and user friendly.

What’s Improved?

Redesigned hinge

A thinner Build

S-pen:

It is pertinent to mention here that the new S pen won’t be coming along with the Fold 5 and you will have to purchase it separately. Moreover, it is only compatible with Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4, and Z Fold 5.

An Exciting Gaming Experience:

With the Fold 5, you will be able to experience an exhilarating gaming experience owing to its dynamic foldable technology and the power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Other specifications:

Specification Details Dimensions Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm<br>Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm Weight 253g IP Rating IPX8 Operating System Android 13 One UI Version 5.1.1 eSIM Support Yes Main Display Kind Infinity Flex Display Main Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Main Display Size 7.6 inches Main Display Resolution QXGA+ (2176×1812 pixels) Main Display Refresh Rate 120Hz Cover Display Kind Infinity-O Display Cover Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Display Size 6.2 inches Cover Display Resolution HD+ (2316×904 pixels) Processor Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor Clock Speed Single-Core @ 3.36 GHz<br>Quad-Core @ 2.80 GHz<br>Triple-Core @ 2.00 GHz Processor Cores Octa-Core Processor GPU Adreno 740 Memory (RAM)/ROM Sizes 12 GB RAM with 256 GB ROM<br>12 GB RAM with 512 GB ROM<br>12 GB RAM with 1 TB ROM Max. Video Recording Resolution 8K video recording at 24 fps (7680×4320) Rear Camera Kind Wide-angle Camera, Telephoto Camera, Ultra Wide Camera Rear Camera Megapixels 50MP, 12MP, 12MP Location Technology BeiDou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS S Pen Availability Yes

You can preoder the smartphones from the official channels!