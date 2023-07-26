Experience the Power of the Next Gen Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 & Flip 5 Devices!

Samsung Officially Launches the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 & Flip 5 Devices

Are you ready to get your hands on the next generation of curved display devices? The tech giant Samsung launched two new smartphones with curved displays at the Samsung Unpacked Event held in Seoul. The next-generation Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 smartphones come with a slew of improvements compared to their predecessors. Furthermore, the company has made significant improvements in the integration of its devices.

Designed with Planet in Mind:

As you can see in the given image, the two new smartphones have been manufactured through sustainable mechanisms. They are composed of 80% recycled PET, 22% Recycled Glass & 20% Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic. It is impressive to see the efforts of Samsung to keep our planet clean & pollution free.

So let’s take a look at the specifications of these Galaxy Flip 5 & Galaxy Fold 5 and also find out what’s new in these two devices.

Samsung Flip 5:

The Samsung Flip 5 is going to have some major upgrades specifically to its outer display. It will allow you to take mind-blowing selfies with hands down and hands-free.

What’s Improved?

  • A new cover display that is bigger than its predecessors.
  • Better & powerful camera.
  • Support for a full keyboard & more useful widgets

Other Specifications:

Specifications Details
Build Plastic front (opened), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame
SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM
IP Rating IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)
Display Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Display Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels
Cover Display Type Super AMOLED
Cover Display Size 3.4 inches
Cover Display Res. 720 x 748 pixels
Platform OS Android 13, One UI 5.1.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core
GPU Adreno 740
Memory (RAM) 8GB, 12GB
Internal Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Main Camera Dual
Main Camera 1 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide)
Main Camera 2 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
Selfie Camera Single
Selfie Camera 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Samsung Pay Yes (Visa, MasterCard certified)
Battery Type Li-Po
Battery Capacity 3700 mAh
Charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Wireless Charging 15W
Reverse Wireless Chg 4.5W

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5:

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 on the other hand doesn’t come with major upgrades compared to its predecessors. However, there have been some improvements to its build to make it more sleeker and user friendly.

What’s Improved?

  • Redesigned hinge
  • A thinner Build 

S-pen:

It is pertinent to mention here that the new S pen won’t be coming along with the Fold 5 and you will have to purchase it separately. Moreover, it is only compatible with Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4, and Z Fold 5.

An Exciting Gaming Experience:

With the Fold 5, you will be able to experience an exhilarating gaming experience owing to its dynamic foldable technology and the power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Other specifications:

Specification Details
Dimensions Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm<br>Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm
Weight 253g
IP Rating IPX8
Operating System Android 13
One UI Version 5.1.1
eSIM Support Yes
Main Display Kind Infinity Flex Display
Main Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Main Display Size 7.6 inches
Main Display Resolution QXGA+ (2176×1812 pixels)
Main Display Refresh Rate 120Hz
Cover Display Kind Infinity-O Display
Cover Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Cover Display Size 6.2 inches
Cover Display Resolution HD+ (2316×904 pixels)
Processor Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Processor Clock Speed Single-Core @ 3.36 GHz<br>Quad-Core @ 2.80 GHz<br>Triple-Core @ 2.00 GHz
Processor Cores Octa-Core
Processor GPU Adreno 740
Memory (RAM)/ROM Sizes 12 GB RAM with 256 GB ROM<br>12 GB RAM with 512 GB ROM<br>12 GB RAM with 1 TB ROM
Max. Video Recording Resolution 8K video recording at 24 fps (7680×4320)
Rear Camera Kind Wide-angle Camera, Telephoto Camera, Ultra Wide Camera
Rear Camera Megapixels 50MP, 12MP, 12MP
Location Technology BeiDou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS
S Pen Availability Yes

 

You can preoder the smartphones from the official channels!

Usama Anjum

