Experience the Power of the Next Gen Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 & Flip 5 Devices!
Samsung Officially Launches the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 & Flip 5 Devices
Are you ready to get your hands on the next generation of curved display devices? The tech giant Samsung launched two new smartphones with curved displays at the Samsung Unpacked Event held in Seoul. The next-generation Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 smartphones come with a slew of improvements compared to their predecessors. Furthermore, the company has made significant improvements in the integration of its devices.
Designed with Planet in Mind:
As you can see in the given image, the two new smartphones have been manufactured through sustainable mechanisms. They are composed of 80% recycled PET, 22% Recycled Glass & 20% Recycled Ocean Bound Plastic. It is impressive to see the efforts of Samsung to keep our planet clean & pollution free.
So let’s take a look at the specifications of these Galaxy Flip 5 & Galaxy Fold 5 and also find out what’s new in these two devices.
Samsung Flip 5:
The Samsung Flip 5 is going to have some major upgrades specifically to its outer display. It will allow you to take mind-blowing selfies with hands down and hands-free.
What’s Improved?
- A new cover display that is bigger than its predecessors.
- Better & powerful camera.
- Support for a full keyboard & more useful widgets
Other Specifications:
|Specifications
|Details
|Build
|Plastic front (opened), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM
|IP Rating
|IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)
|Display Type
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|Display Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Cover Display Type
|Super AMOLED
|Cover Display Size
|3.4 inches
|Cover Display Res.
|720 x 748 pixels
|Platform OS
|Android 13, One UI 5.1.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Memory (RAM)
|8GB, 12GB
|Internal Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Main Camera
|Dual
|Main Camera 1
|12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide)
|Main Camera 2
|12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|Selfie Camera
|10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide)
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Samsung Pay
|Yes (Visa, MasterCard certified)
|Battery Type
|Li-Po
|Battery Capacity
|3700 mAh
|Charging
|25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
|Wireless Charging
|15W
|Reverse Wireless Chg
|4.5W
Samsung Galaxy Fold 5:
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 on the other hand doesn’t come with major upgrades compared to its predecessors. However, there have been some improvements to its build to make it more sleeker and user friendly.
What’s Improved?
- Redesigned hinge
- A thinner Build
S-pen:
It is pertinent to mention here that the new S pen won’t be coming along with the Fold 5 and you will have to purchase it separately. Moreover, it is only compatible with Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4, and Z Fold 5.
An Exciting Gaming Experience:
With the Fold 5, you will be able to experience an exhilarating gaming experience owing to its dynamic foldable technology and the power of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Other specifications:
|Specification
|Details
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm<br>Folded: 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4 mm
|Weight
|253g
|IP Rating
|IPX8
|Operating System
|Android 13
|One UI Version
|5.1.1
|eSIM Support
|Yes
|Main Display Kind
|Infinity Flex Display
|Main Display Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|Main Display Size
|7.6 inches
|Main Display Resolution
|QXGA+ (2176×1812 pixels)
|Main Display Refresh Rate
|120Hz
|Cover Display Kind
|Infinity-O Display
|Cover Display Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|Cover Display Size
|6.2 inches
|Cover Display Resolution
|HD+ (2316×904 pixels)
|Processor Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Processor Clock Speed
|Single-Core @ 3.36 GHz<br>Quad-Core @ 2.80 GHz<br>Triple-Core @ 2.00 GHz
|Processor Cores
|Octa-Core
|Processor GPU
|Adreno 740
|Memory (RAM)/ROM Sizes
|12 GB RAM with 256 GB ROM<br>12 GB RAM with 512 GB ROM<br>12 GB RAM with 1 TB ROM
|Max. Video Recording Resolution
|8K video recording at 24 fps (7680×4320)
|Rear Camera Kind
|Wide-angle Camera, Telephoto Camera, Ultra Wide Camera
|Rear Camera Megapixels
|50MP, 12MP, 12MP
|Location Technology
|BeiDou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS
|S Pen Availability
|Yes
You can preoder the smartphones from the official channels!