The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has arrested the CEO of a software company, Digitonics Lab software house, for harassment, money laundering, forgery and other cybercrime. FIA has arrested a total of eight people including the CEO of the software house.

FIA Arrests CEO of Software Company in a case of Massive Money Laundering

CEO Digitonics Lab Pvt. Ltd Burhan Mirza has been arrested on charges of local and international fraud, stealing and deception by FIA Cyber Crime Circle. Their assets have been seized and bank accounts have been frozen while a case has been registered against them. On the other hand, the firm’s owner Junaid Mansoor and two other suspects have not been arrested yet.

The firm allegedly hacked personal data and submitted the amounts through credit cards in their personal bank accounts. It also used to convince customers to invest $100 promising a return and then blackmailed them through another unregistered company.

The FIR, filed on behalf of the State at the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, accuses the company of forgery, money laundering, cheating, and a number of other crimes. The FIR states the crimes were committed between 2015 and 2021.

According to FIR,

The scammers directed customers to file trademarks and deposit foreign exchange to register the trademarks. Also, the company charged a minimum of $100 to initiate the process. The scammers also impersonate government officials and warn customers to get their trademarks registered or else they will face a lawsuit and have their company shut down.

FIA also reported that the suspicious material has been found on Burhan Mirza’s laptop. More than 40 FIA officials raided the office and investigated and recorded the statements of eight employees while another was detained for questioning.

