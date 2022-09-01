Fans from all over the world are able to begin putting together their ideal Ultimate Teams now that the FIFA 23 player ratings have started to leak.

However, kids can also look at the best players in the game, providing answers to topics such as the age-old dispute between Messi and Ronaldo or whether Robert Lewandowski or Karim Benzema is the superior player.

The ratings for FIFA 23 have been released, thus here is a list of the top 50 players.

Overall Rating of Top 50 Players in Fifa 23 – The Ultimate Game

The highest overall rating in this year’s game is 91, and Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, and Kevin De Bruyne all share the honor of being ranked at 91 overall. However, there are no predictions from Ballon d’Or as of now.

At the number 90 spot, Cristiano Ronaldo finishes one spot behind his longtime rival, Mohamed Salah, and with Manuel Neuer, Virgil van Dijk, and Thibaut Courtois.

Ederson, Casemiro, N’Golo Kante, Son Heung-min, Sadio Mane, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Jan Oblak, Neymar, and Alisson are ranked at position 89 on the list.

This year, in order to crack the top 50, you need to have an overall score of at least 86. This disqualifies a few of the sport’s most prominent competitors.

Top 50 Leaked Ratings – Fifa 23

Players Ranked at 91

Lionel Messi (PSG)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Players Ranked at 90

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Players Ranked at 89

Neymar (PSG)

Ederson (Man City)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Alisson (Liverpool)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Casemiro (Man Utd)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Players Ranked at 88

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Keylor Navas (PSG)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Ruben Dias (Man City)

Joao Cancelo (Man City)

Players Ranked at 87

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Marco Verratti (PSG)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

David de Gea (Man Utd)

Rodri (Man City)

Players Ranked at 86

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Romelu Lukaku (Inter)

Milan Skriniar (Inter)

David Alaba (Real Madrid)

*All rating details are unofficial and subject to change without any prior intimation and official release.

