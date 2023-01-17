Finally! Apple Catches Up With iPhone 14 Pro Demand

Advertisement

iPhone 14 Pro Demand was quite low due to certain factors. Reports claim that analysts at JP Morgan have been keeping track of shipping estimates of iPhone 14 models around the world in order to gauge the disparity between demand and supply. The good piece of news is that this disparity has effectively disappeared according to the latest note published by the analysts.

Advertisement

iPhone 14 Pro Demand Vs Supply

The point worth mentioning here is that China’s struggles in order to contain a new COVID outbreak actually tanked iPhone 14 Pro production capacity. Before the covid holidays, the silicon giant Apple was facing an estimated shortage of 15-20 million units. However, the interesting piece of news is that now the holidays are over and China has shifted its policy, things seem to come at a normal pace now. China has allowed factories to reopen at normal capacity which is a win-win situation for the silicon giant to catch up with the iPhone 14 demand.

Advertisement

Latest reports claim that the delivery dates for the two iPhone 14 Pro models around the globe are under a week now. According to JP Morgan analysts, it is a clear sign that the supply of iPhone 14 Pro has caught up with demand for the first time since its launch.

The point notable here is that all four iPhone 14 models have quite short wait times. It is around 4 days on average. In the US, for instance, shipping takes 5 days or so. In China and Europe, the wait times are even less. It takes almost 3 days for shipping. The good part is that most SKUs are also available for in-store pickup as well. No doubt, it is a piece of good news for Apple, however, the company is still heavily reliant on the facilities at Zhengzhou. Let me tell you that Zhengzhou is the so-called “iPhone City” and is currently the only place on Earth making iPhone Pros.

The silicon giant’s partners are already producing vanilla iPhone 14s in India. So, Cupertino has now plans to expand that capacity. According to reports, India-made iPhones account for only 5% of the total right now, so, the company is planning to make it to 25% by 2025.

Advertisement

Also Read: Apple may Unveil new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros Today – PhoneWorld