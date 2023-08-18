Finally! Now You Can Send High Resolution WhatsApp Photos To Each Other

We all know that one of the major downsides of sending WhatsApp photos is the processing that goes on. It includes lowering their size, resolution, and quality significantly. The poor quality is one of the most visible effects. The good piece of information is that this is finally going to be a thing of the past. The overdue WhatsApp feature is finally here. yes, I am talking about “HD photos”. Now you can send photos in high-resolution on WhatsApp.

Long Awaited Feature To Send High-Resolution WhatsApp Photos Is Finally Here

The point worth mentioning here is that “HD” means up to 4096 x 2692 in resolution. Don’t worry! You can still send the pictures in a ‘standard’ quality option for whatever reason. The standard quality will resize everything to 1600 x 1052. Let me tell you that resolution is one thing and compression is another. WhatsApp has not revealed yet how much it will apply even to those “HD” photos. Anyhow, they will now be higher-resolution, which will still make them look better.

Now, there’s a new HD icon. When you press it you’ll be able to select between the two quality presets. All of the WhatsApp images will be end-to-end encrypted whether it is HD or not. The new feature is rolling out to all users globally currently. Moreover, the rollout is expected to take a few weeks to reach everyone. After photos, the messaging platform will add support for “HD” videos soon after.

In addition, WhatsApp Communities just rolled out to seven new markets in the beta channel. In order to make it more popular where available, WABetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp is now announcing the beta test for chat forwarding from community channels, directly to people in your contact lists and groups you’re a fellow of.

Check Out: SECP Removed 120 Illegal Loan Apps From Google Play and Apple App Store – PhoneWorld