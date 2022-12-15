One of Google Chrome’s rivals, Mozilla Firefox, has introduced a most demanding feature. Firefox Version 108 is now available for Android smartphones, and it comes with a series of improvements and additions to make your browsing experience better. One of the prominent features is that Firefox 108 will not let you save websites as PDFs on your mobile phones.

Firefox 108 will Now Let You Save Websites as PDFs

On Firefox for desktop, you can save a website as a PDF file by going to the Print option and selecting the option to save the website as a PDF. As the print feature is not available on the Android version of the browser. You need to use other browsers to save a website as a PDF. However now, Firefox 108 fixes this by adding an option to directly save a website of your choosing, like an article, as a PDF that you can then read offline.

How to Save Websites as PDFs?

To get this option, head to the three-dot menu in the toolbar.

Now, select the Share icon

Click on “Save as PDF.”

The resulting PDF file will then be saved in your phone’s Downloads folder for you to check later.

Moreover, Firefox adds an option to open all the bookmarks within a folder at once in new tabs or private tabs. Just select the Bookmarks option within the menu. Now, tap on the three-dot menu and tap on either “Open all in new tabs” or “Open all in recent tabs.” Additionally, the new update for Firefox is also full of security and bug fixes.

