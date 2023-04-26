First Honda e-Architecture Based EV Will Soon Hit The Market

Honda has been working on a new EV for a long. We have been getting rumors regarding the Honda EV launch since the start of this year. Recently, Honda announced that the company is planning to release its first e: Architecture-based EV in North America in 2025.
Upcoming Honda EV Will Launch A Year Earlier Than Expected
The good piece of news for the Honda lovers who have been anxiously waiting for the EV is that it is going to make its way to the market a year earlier. Let me tell you that the Japanese automaker originally stated that it would introduce vehicles based on its in-house vehicle platform by 2026. The company claims to put greater emphasis on software and over-the-air updates.
Honda stated:
“2025 vehicle will feature a new, in-house operating system, which will enable the continuous advancement of vehicle functions and services for customers even after the vehicle is purchased.”
No doubt, Honda is a latecomer to the electric vehicle race in North America. The point notable here is that Honda has leaned on GM in order to get its EVs out of the door so far. According to the latest reports, all EVs that Honda produced with GM — the Prologue and Acura ZDX are scheduled in North America in 2024.
According to the Japanese automaker, its first e: Architecture-based vehicle will be a mid- to large-size EV model. It will disappoint the special few of us here in North America who prefers small cars. Let’s wait and watch whether Honda plans to introduce smaller electrics stateside or not.
