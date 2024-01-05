Following Samsung, Honor Forges 5G Patent Agreement with Nokia

Lately, the Finnish telecom manufacturer Nokia announced that it has signed a 5G patent license agreement with smartphone manufacturer Honor. As per an official press release, the new agreement covers both companies’ “fundamental inventions in 5G and other cellular technologies.”

However, the exact terms and conditions of the agreement between Honor and Nokia remain confidential. On the other hand, fellow Chinese mobile manufacturer Oppo has chosen to go the other way and is trying to battle it out with Nokia through the courts. Therefore, it’s intriguing to see Honor forging a patent agreement with the Finnish company.

Nokia states that it’s the fourth major smartphone agreement that it has forged in the last year or so, sounding more and more like a patent licensing firm. Furthermore, it says its “industry-leading patent portfolio” comprises “around 20,000 patent families, including over 6,000 patent families declared essential to 5G.”.

In early 2023, Nokia expanded its cross-license patent agreement with Samsung, followed by Apple in July. Now Honor is part of the game, which means it won’t be facing any patent infringement like it did with Oppo.

