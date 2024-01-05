Honor introduced its latest smartphone, the X50 GT, promising exceptional performance with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Positioned as one of the top-performing devices in its price range, the X50 GT shares similarities with the Honor X50 Pro but distinguishes itself with a larger battery, increased RAM and storage capacities, and a stylish racing stripe on the back.

The Honor X50 GT incorporates a vapor chamber with an extensive 5,100 sq. mm cooling area, ensuring optimal performance. A sizable 5,800 mAh battery that supports 35W wired charging powers the smartphone.

Both the Pro and GT models feature a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display boasting a 1220p resolution and a remarkable 120 Hz refresh rate. The X50 GT offers three memory configurations: 16 GB of RAM coupled with either 256 GB, 512 GB, or an impressive 1 TB of storage.

The phone has a sizable camera island on the back that houses a primary 108 MP sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a dual-LED flash. For selfies, the X50 GT is equipped with an 8 MP front camera.

Running on Android 13 with a heavily customized MagicOS 7.2 overlay, the X50 GT offers additional features such as an under-display fingerprint scanner, NFC capabilities, and an IP53 water- and dust-resistant design. Notably, the phone does not include a 3.5-mm audio jack. With its impressive specifications, the X50 GT marks a significant addition to the smartphone market, combining high-end features with an attractive design.