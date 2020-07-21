Samsung is going to launch its Galaxy Note20 series. This year, we will see a Note20 Ultra as well. As near the launch date is coming, we are getting more and more renders about the devices. Now, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra Passes through FCC. The certification has also confirmed some of its alleged specs.

The coming Note20 Ultra will come with the Qualcomm SM8250 – that’s Snapdragon 865. Also, the modem is an X55.

The phone has previously appeared on NFC certification. Unfortunately, the NFC listing has not revealed any information regarding the specs of the phones. However, the phones have appeared in other certification sites revealing some key specs. The phone with SM-986U model number has appeared on Geekbench back in April. The listing revealed that the coming phone will come with Android 10, 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Moreover, the Note20 Plus will come with 108 MP main camera. The report also claims that the coming phone will not have a periscope zoom camera. Instead, it will come with 68MP hybrid zoom sensor just like in Galaxy S20/S20+. It is now confirmed that Note 20 will have a 4000 mAh battery.

Although, there are no words about the Ultra variant. But we will get more official information in the coming days. Due to the current situation in the world, the company has decided to launch the series in an online vent. Moreover, these will not be the only phones that will launch in the event. Rumours also claim that Samsung is planning to launch its foldable phone in that event too.