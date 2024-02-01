Galaxy S24’s ‘Circle to Search’ Feature is Coming to Pixel 8 Series

The Samsun S24 family has impressed users globally with its new AI capabilities and features, such as ‘Circle to Search.’ However, now it turns out that Samsung’s latest devices aren’t the only ones getting the new feature. Google also launched the same feature for its Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The latest update isn’t coming via a firmware update; rather, it appears to be a server-side switch, so it just magically appears. Moreover, bear in mind that you won’t get any notification that Circle to Search is live if you are using the latest Pixel devices.

The new Circle to Search feature allows users to search from anywhere on their smartphone through gestures such as circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping. The feature works anywhere on your smartphone. To activate it, you have to long-press the navigation bar, and then you can start circling and highlighting objects on-screen. It’s much faster and more convenient to use as compared to Google Lens, but it utilizes the same backend as Lens, which supports multimodal search queries, so you can use both text and images.

Google believes that the latest feature aims to make the search more natural. It lets you engage with Google Search whenever a question arises in your head, such as when you’re watching a video or seeing an image on a social app.