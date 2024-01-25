Pixel 8a Retail Box Leaks Reveal Sleek design & More

The anticipation for the upcoming Google Pixel 8a is growing, with a potential release slated for May, drawing parallels from the release schedule of its predecessor, the 7a. Another leak has surfaced showing images of the retail package, revealing the phone’s sleek design and black color, along with 27W charging support.

The images showcased on the retail box align seamlessly with the high-quality renders of the Pixel 8a that surfaced back in October. These renders, initially unveiling the design aesthetics, have since become part of a series that encompasses the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, providing a comprehensive glimpse into Google’s evolving smartphone lineup.

Interestingly, the design details on the retail box also correspond with live photos of the Pixel 8a circulated in September, further corroborating the authenticity of the leaks. This consistency across different leaks and sources builds confidence in the accuracy of the information circulating about the Pixel 8a’s design and features.

Regarding specifications, the Pixel 8a, identified by the model number G6GPR, is expected to sport a dual-camera setup at the rear, adding versatility to its imaging capabilities. Additionally, reports suggest the inclusion of a slightly underclocked Tensor G3 chipset, underscoring Google’s commitment to delivering balanced and optimized performance.

