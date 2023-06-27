Samsung is having its next Galaxy Unpacked event by the end of next month. Now, ahead of launch, the complete specs list of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have leaked. A tipster SnoopyTech has revealed all the specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Both upcoming foldable phones will bring improved durability, performance, and battery life. Let us have a look at the leaked specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 Specs Leak Ahead of Launch

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications

According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch primary (foldable) screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate. It also has a 3.4-inch cover screen with a 748×720 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The bigger screen will reportedly be used for the camera, music controls, and certain apps.

Additionally, the foldable phone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It will come with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It reportedly measures 7.19 x 8.51 x 1.51 cm when it is folded.

Moreover, the phone will have a 12MP (F1.8) + 12MP (F2.2) camera on the outside and a 10MP (F2.4) selfie camera on the inside. It will have a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Other specs include wireless charging, 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port.

Furthermore, It will be available in four colours: Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 7.6-inch main screen with a 2,176 x 1,812 pixels resolution and a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate. The cover screen measures 6.2 inches and has a resolution of 2,316 x 904 pixels. Even the cover screen has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. It has an IPX8 rating for water resistance. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out of the box, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The phone has a 4,400mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

Additionally, the phone has a 50MP (F1.8) primary camera, a 12MP (F2.2) ultrawide camera, and a 12MP (F2.2) telephoto camera. On the inside, it has a 4MP (F1.0) selfie camera, while the outer selfie camera has a 10MP resolution (F2.2). Its connectivity options include 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB 3.2 Type-C port.

It will be available in three colours, Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black.

