Samsung Galaxy S24: Specs, Price & Launch Date

The tech giant, Samsung is working on its latest flagship phone, the new member of the Galaxy S Series. We have been getting rumors and leaks regarding the highly anticipated handset since the beginning of this year. Yes, you thought right. I am talking about the flagship killer, Samsung Galaxy S24. We have bagged and bundled every little tidbit regarding Samsung’s future flagship smartphone into one place. Let’s dig into what we know so far about the Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Expected Specs & Design

If we talk about the chipset of the upcoming handset, let me tell you that Samsung deviated from its previous strategy of delivering different chipsets for different regions by bringing Qualcomm Snapdragon chips to all of their handsets across the board. Previously, Samsung phones in specific regions were lumped with cheap Exynos chipsets. However, now the question that needs to be answered is whether Samsung makes this a common practice or will revert to old habits.

The highly anticipated Galaxy S24 will see an upgrade of the S23’s 8GB of RAM to 12GB of RAM according to the latest leaks. Reports claim that base models will feature 256GB of storage capacity. It will be double that of the S23 base model offering. The point worth mentioning here is that there have been no solid words yet on anything regarding the Samsung Galaxy S24’s display or camera array. However, we expect a similar line-up of 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP selfie snapper with a speedy 120Hz AMOLED display.

Reports claim that the overall design of the upcoming Galaxy S24 will retain the design of its predecessors. It means that Samsung has no great plans to change anything noteworthy. However, there are some rumors claiming that advanced materials will be used in the design and fabrication of the Galaxy S24 that could slightly reduce its weight.

If we see the previous trend, Samsung usually announces its latest flagship Galaxy S series phone in mid-January to early February. There is no real consistent pattern on when the announcement will specifically take place, however, we think that the phone will typically release roughly 2-3 weeks after the announcement sometime in February or March of 2024.

Expected Galaxy S24 Price

The tech giant is no doubt pretty predictable with its price structure if we talk about the last few Galaxy S models: The Galaxy S21 cost $799 at launch, as did the Galaxy S22 and S23. We expect the company to maintain the course and release the Galaxy S24 for $799.

