Recently, a leaker suggested that Samsung might introduce the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s impressive 200MP camera to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, a reliable source has now provided additional information regarding the camera setup for the Z Fold 6.

According to the Dutch website GalaxyClub, Samsung is currently planning to equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a 50MP main camera, similar to the one found in the Galaxy S24. While the outlet could not confirm rumours about Samsung considering a 200MP camera, the assertion of a 50MP main camera aligns with expectations.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Might Not Have A 200MP Camera

There are several reasons why a 200MP camera seems unlikely for Samsung’s foldable device. Firstly, the 200MP sensor used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra is larger than the 50MP sensor found in the current Z Fold 5 and the base model of the S24. Accommodating a larger sensor in the constrained form factor of the Z Fold 6 would present a significant challenge.

Samsung has generally taken a conservative approach with its foldable devices, particularly evident in the camera systems. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 shares the same camera setup as its predecessor, the Z Fold 4. As such, the Z Fold 5 was not a substantial upgrade over the Z Fold 3. Therefore, equipping the Z Fold 6 with a 200MP camera would represent a departure from Samsung’s recent strategy.

While a 200MP camera would offer higher detail resolution, Samsung’s previous phones with this sensor have faced challenges in capturing moving subjects. It is reasonable to assume that similar issues would arise with the Z Fold 6 if it were to feature a 200MP camera.

Nevertheless, consumers can hope that Samsung will enhance the camera hardware in the Z Fold 6. A slightly larger 50MP camera would be a welcome upgrade, along with improvements in zoom capabilities.