The Saudi Esports Federation’s annual gaming and esports event, Gamers8, is back for a second season with the theme “The Land of Heroes.” The event started on July 6 and will end on 27 August. The experienced esports players in the world will compete in a series of high-level competitions. The Gamers8 2023 is taking place in Riyadh with a huge USD 45 million prize pool, which is triple the amount of the 2022 competition. The organisers claim that this is the largest prize pool in esports history.

You can watch the world’s top esports teams compete for the world’s highest prize pools, attend performances by global music artists, experience your favourite gaming world come to life, & learn the mysteries behind the creation of video games.

Gamers8 2023: Prize Pool, Venue, Games and More

We have narrowed down all the key information regarding the event here.

The prize money for Gamers8 2023

The prize pool for Gamers8 2023 is USD 45 million, which is the highest in esports history now.

Duration of Gamers8 2023

Gamers8 2023 kick-started on July 6 and will go on till August 27.

Venue of Gamers8 2023

Gamers8 2023 is being held at Boulevard, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Games to Play in Gamers8 2023

Fortnite, Tekken7, FIFA Club World Cup, PUBG World Invitational, FIFA eNations Cup, and Rainbow Six Siege are part of Gamers8 2023.

Live streaming of Gamers8 2023

The live stream of Gamers8 2023 will be available on the Gamers8 official YouTube channel.

