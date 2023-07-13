Steam is once again offering a number of free games that you can download and keep forever, only until the end of the month. If you are looking for a new game or two to add to your Steam library, this article is for you. Here is the list of 27 free games that you can download on Steam for July 2023.

Here’s the List of 27 Free Games Available to Download on Steam for July 2023

1. ANDARA: RISE FOR REBELLION– Become Andara, the tyrant’s daughter, in this frenetic third-person shooter. 2. Bongus Bright-eye & The Great Axe-stravaganza– A comedy-induced fantasy game, where you follow our protagonist Bongus Bright-Eye on his journey to save the Dwarven Kingdom

9. FISHGUN– A chaotic fish-person shooter where you feed your sentient gun random upgrades to defeat hordes of evil fruit. 10. Five Nights At Smog’s– You are taking the guard night shift in a poutinerie located in The York. There is an unknown monster in the restaurant trying to get you. 11. Home Designer Makeover Blast– Join Hazel on her journey as she transforms drab houses into modern and space-saving homes.

12. INVICTA: The Next Queen– A TopDown Soulslike game where a legendary warrior must fight her way through hell and claim her soul once more.

13. It is Just A Story– A Free to play Post-apocalyptic and survival horror-based game 14. JUMP TO SURVIVE– A video game where you only have to jump, well, also dodge obstacles, beat your records and many other things.

27. WWII Online– A completely F2P player-driven simulated wargame with a first-person tactical and strategic layer.