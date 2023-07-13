Here’s the List of 27 Free Games Available to Download on Steam for July 2023
Steam is once again offering a number of free games that you can download and keep forever, only until the end of the month. If you are looking for a new game or two to add to your Steam library, this article is for you. Here is the list of 27 free games that you can download on Steam for July 2023.
1. ANDARA: RISE FOR REBELLION– Become Andara, the tyrant’s daughter, in this frenetic third-person shooter.
2. Bongus Bright-eye & The Great Axe-stravaganza– A comedy-induced fantasy game, where you follow our protagonist Bongus Bright-Eye on his journey to save the Dwarven Kingdom
3. COVID 23 : Test Labs– Infiltrate hazardous facilities, plant explosives, gather vital evidence, and save survivors while battling against nightmarish mutations.
4. Danger Ducklings– Join 2 cute but not-so-bright ducklings on their quest through over 100 fun and challenging puzzles!
5. Doomsday: Last Survivors– The apocalypse has come, and zombies are running amok. As the leader of the survivors, collect and use resources to defend their last shelter!
6. Ducks Can Drive– Earn money by delivering food to fellow ducks in the city, then use this money to upgrade your vehicle.
7. Dust and Aliens– Play a space cowboy as he travels to an alien-filled arena, traversing the various game rooms to achieve the highest possible score and challenge the ultimate Dust and Aliens enemy!
8. [E]ISLAND HOP– You must find and collect all the portal shards scattered across different islands to gain the chance to escape!
9. FISHGUN– A chaotic fish-person shooter where you feed your sentient gun random upgrades to defeat hordes of evil fruit.
10. Five Nights At Smog’s– You are taking the guard night shift in a poutinerie located in The York. There is an unknown monster in the restaurant trying to get you.
11. Home Designer Makeover Blast– Join Hazel on her journey as she transforms drab houses into modern and space-saving homes.
12. INVICTA: The Next Queen– A TopDown Soulslike game where a legendary warrior must fight her way through hell and claim her soul once more.
13. It is Just A Story– A Free to play Post-apocalyptic and survival horror-based game
14. JUMP TO SURVIVE– A video game where you only have to jump, well, also dodge obstacles, beat your records and many other things.
15. Miners Settlement– Explore enchanting landscapes with unique pixel art graphics
16. Monsters Domain: Prologue– Defend the Monsters’ Domain. Kill heroes and collect their treasures.
17. Neonscape– Embrace Onyx, the master of the Black Lotus, in intense first-person hack n’ slash combat.
18. Reaper’s Isle– The ancient island beckons in this open-world, stealth horror game
19. Scholar’s Mate – First Move– A first-person horror experience in a psychiatric hospital
20. Shire Scopes– A multiplayer arena shooter with sniper muskets, swords, and fluid movement mechanics.
21. Soccer Kids Alpha– A game about soccer, made by people who suck at playing soccer.
22. Spiritle– Spiritle is a 4-player turn-based strategic battle digital board game.
23. Swelter– Swelter is a story-driven mod set several years before the events of Half-Life 2.
24. Temtem: Showdown– Jump right into Temtem competitive action in this free multiplayer battle simulator!
25. Train Operator 377– Enjoy the charm of one of the UK’s oldest and most enchanting railways from the best available viewpoint – the driver’s seat!
26. World Boss– LazarBeam and Fresh present WORLD BOSS. Fast, fluid FPS gameplay.
27. WWII Online– A completely F2P player-driven simulated wargame with a first-person tactical and strategic layer.