Gaming can Help Jobseekers get their First Job in UAE

Eighty percent of UAE employers believe they would be more willing to recruit a candidate who is a gamer and has developed a decent set of problem-solving abilities, suggesting that gaming is helping young jobseekers in the UAE get their first job.

According to research commissioned by YouTube and done by Censuswide, the top three talents employers look for when hiring members of Generation Z or those with little to no work experience are the ability to communicate effectively, solve problems creatively, and remain calm under pressure.

Those born between 1996 and 2012 are considered part of Gen Z, and they are already making their way into the workforce.

A YouTube commenter from the United Arab Emirates named Rima Al Osta stated the platform helped her become more outgoing and genuine. Her ability to think on her feet and respond quickly was honed via gaming, she said, and has served her well in her content production endeavors and interactions with her audience.

Sixty-three percent of Gen Z gamers in the UAE said they feel more prepared to take on challenges in the workplace as a result of their gaming experiences. While 40% will emphasize it while applying for jobs or during interviews.

A recent American poll by ResumeBuilder revealed an intriguing hidden facet of Generation Z in the workplace. The survey found that 49% of managers find it challenging to manage members of Generation Z, and 79% said that this group is the most challenging to deal with. About 59% of companies reported having to fire a Gen Z worker, with 20% doing so during the first week on the job.

Hays Middle East business director Jeron van den Elshout believes that many of the abilities developed via gaming may be useful in the workplace.

Since many applicants from the millennial generation have no work experience, it is important to highlight any relevant abilities gained through gaming. Generation Z players, for instance, might highlight pertinent achievements, such as high placements or prizes gained in competitive gaming events. “They can talk about how gaming has helped them develop skills like critical thinking, resilience under pressure, and teamwork,” he added.

Senior lecturer and associate professor at the University of Glasgow, Dr. Matt Barr, claims that gaming teaches players to adapt to stressful situations and improvise solutions.

“We get to see how new strategies might pan out, and we get to learn something that we can bring back to our own gameplay,” said Barr, who is the author of the book Graduate Skills and Game-Based Learning. “We get to see how new strategies might pan out,”

Dr. Matt Barr, senior lecturer of computing science at The University of Glasgow, Scotland, said,

“A smart gamer can see the parallels between what they’re doing in a game and what they might have to do in work or at university or college, and feel confident that they have tools at their disposal to succeed because they’ve done something similar in their favorite game.”

