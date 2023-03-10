Gangs of Sherwood Release Date, Gameplay and Story

Advertisement

A year after its original announcement, the first gameplay look at Gangs of Sherwood has been provided today with a brand new trailer. If you want to know the release date of Gangs of Sherwood, gameplay and story, we have rounded up all in this article.

Gangs of Sherwood Release Date Rumours:

The Gangs of Sherwood release date is set for Fall 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The company announced the game in 2022 at Nacon Connect. Unfortunately, there won’t be a last-generation version of the co-op title, so you must own a PC or a new console.

Gangs of Sherwood story:

In Gangs of Sherwood, you can play as Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck, or Little John. You can explore Sherwood Castle and surrounding areas to rob the rich to give to the poor.

Thanks to the powers granted by the Philosopher’s Stones, the armies of the Sheriff of Nottingham are now stronger than ever. You will fight back against the oppressed people of England. You can see a brief tease of what is in store in the reveal trailer for the game.

Gangs of Sherwood Gameplay:

Gangs of Sherwood is a third-person co-op action game that sees you take on a variety of missions, facing off against tough bosses and enemies. You can use a variety of abilities and powers, to customise your combat style and skills.

Each hero has a different playstyle and you will need to combine their powers to perform devastating combos and attacks. After completing the mission, you can improve your reputation and save lives. You can also spend gold to upgrade your equipment.

