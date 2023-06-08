Appeal Studios and Nacon announced that the action game Gangs of Sherwood will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC Steam and Epic Games Store on October 19. Gangs of Sherwood is a cooperative action game for one to four players set in the reimagined world of Robin Hood.

You can play as Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck or Little John, four heroes with unique, fully customizable gameplay styles. You can set out in search of riches to plunder so you can give them to the poor. From Sherwood Forest to the Sheriff’s flying castle, the way forward is blocked by hordes of enemies. Moreover, you can combine the different heroes’ combat styles to foil the tyrant’s plans and fight performance-enhanced soldiers, formidable war machines and terrifying bosses that you meet as you advance.

Gangs of Sherwood Set to Launch on October 19

Check Also: Lord of Rings: Gollum Leaks On Youtube Ahead of Release

You can improve your reputation by saving innocent lives and giving your loot to the poor in order to unlock new upgrades and even more devastating combos. Also, you can spend your remaining gold with merchants to upgrade your equipment. You can also customize your skills to match your combat style.

You can land more and more impressive combos and cooperate with the other members of your team to achieve ultra-satisfying combos. Moreover, you can meet up with your friends in your hideout. You can determine the best strategy to adopt before setting off on missions.

See Also: Diablo 4 Sparked Enthusiasm In The Gamers – Outstanding Reviews