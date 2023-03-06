Advertisement

Counter-Strike fans will be happy to know that Valve is soon going to launch the second version of the game very soon. Some latest reports are claiming that the company is working on a new version and it will be available in the near future. Not only this but the playable beta of Counter-Strike 2 will be available as early as this month.

Counter-Strike 2 Playable Beta is Coming This Month

Richard Lewis, a notable journalist and caster within the Counter-Strike community, claims that Valve is getting ready to release a new version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in the near future. He further claims that beta may arrive as early as this month or in April.

The company is working on this project for some time. Counter-Strike 2 has been a priority for Valve. That’s why the current version of CS:GO does not get any updates for quite some time.

According to the source, Counter-Strike 2 will run on the Source 2 engine. Also, it will improve the optimisation and graphical fidelity of the game. It is also said to have, much like Valorant, 128-tick servers, which is a number that describes how fast a game’s server can process information.

The company will also improve the Matchmaking in this new version. Valve is also hoping to make it compulsory for the players to not use any third-party services.

It is unclear at the moment when the game will be officially available for the players. However, if the playable beta will be available at the said time, then hopefully the game will be released by the end of this year.

