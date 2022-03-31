Gboard automatically turns text to series of emojis with magic wand

Google is home to highly creative and efficient entrepreneurs who keeps on bringing new ideas up front and keeps the company always at the top of the competition. Its team has added dozens of fun emojis and other fun features to Gboard which made it the hot favorite keyboard among Android users. It is now rolling out a new feature in Gboard which will change the text to series of emojis making it more attractive and expressive.

Google has introduced a magical wand icon that pops up where the mic icon comes on the Gboard. When the user taps the wand it will populate the texting area with a series of emojis that relates to the text typed. The Emojify feature when introduced was thought to include the emojis to show the feeling and emotions in a sentence like we add emojis now and also to replace the text with the emojis. This new feature will accomplish both the basic functions of emojis.

Google Turns text to a series of emoji

The feature is still under experiment and is not yet rolled out to public. Developers still want to tackle all kinds of bugs before making it public for the users. Android Police has managed to activate the new feature in one of the phones and told others about the incoming feature. If we click the wand once, the series of emojis appear after the text and if double-clicked the wand, these emojis will appear in between the two words.

Google has always made it easier for users to express their feelings to friends, colleagues, and loved ones. This is another cute feature for those who like to share emojis and mix and match different stickers and emojis to send a fun-filled and emotion jam-packed message to loved ones.

