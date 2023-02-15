Advertisement

Primate Labs announced a new version of its popular benchmark- Geekbench 6. The company claims that phones and computers are getting faster and previous methods of measuring improvements should also be adopted. The new Geekbench test changes include bigger photos, a larger library of images for importing tests, and bigger and more modern PDF examples. The app is now heavier across all platforms since it comes with several new tests, including for background blur during video calls, photo filters in social media and object detection for AI workloads.

Geekbench 6 Arrives with New Tests, Adapted for Modern Devices

The new Geekbench 6 reduces focus on single-core CPU tests. The company claims that the main core is no longer so important as real-world use cases extract power from different parts of hardware. Machine learning is also on the rise, meaning the multi-core CPU result is also improved.

The final result is adding the performance of four different cores. The tests measure how cores “actually share workloads in true-to-life workload examples”. The world of mobile technology mixes big and small cores for quite some time, but now desktops and laptops have caught up with the practice, rendering the older Geekbench unreliable.

The app also has better GPU calculations with new frameworks and abstraction layers. There will be a more accurate cross-platform comparison. Primate Labs integrated more ML acceleration instructions and uniform GPU performance across platforms.

The Geekbench 6 app will be available for Android, Linux, Mac, and Windows. It will remain free of charge for non-commercial use. It will soon be available on Google Play.

