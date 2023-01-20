Advertisement

Realme GT Neo 5 has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Some reports are claiming the company will launch this flagship device at MWC in Barcelona next month. Moreover, it will be the first phone to launch with 240W fast wired charging. Not only this but the phone will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. However, now, Realme GT Neo 5 has appeared in the Geekbench listing.

Realme GT Neo 5 Appears on Geekbench with 16GB of RAM

The phone achieved a 1,279 single-core score and a 3,902 multi-core score. The reports are also claiming that the phone will come with 16GB of RAM on board, and runs Android 13, unsurprisingly. Its model number is RMX3708, and the motherboard mentioned in the benchmark could be associated with the aforementioned Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

As the phone has appeared in multiple listings including Geekbench, we can hope that the launch date is also near. The previous reports have revealed that the upcoming GT Neo 5 will have a 6.74-inch 1240×2772 AMOLED screen.

Moreover, the phone will feature a 50 MP main camera along with an 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP decorative sensor. At the front, the phone will have a 16 MP selfie snapper. Also, the phone will have a 4,600 mAh battery in the 240W version. Another iteration will pair a 5,000 mAh cell with ‘just’ 150W charging, apparently.

We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned.

