Suppose you are one of those who love the Turkish historical series, Kurulus Osman, Ertugral, Yunus Emre and Payitaht: Abdulhamid. In that case, you will be happy to know that another series is also going to release soon. Selahaddin Eyyubi, a highly anticipated historical series, is a collaborative production between Pakistan and Turkey. Esteemed Pakistani actors Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui, alongside Dr. Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak, and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, have taken on the roles of producers for this remarkable series. It will delve into the life of the renowned Muslim leader, Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi. Moreover, TRT 1 will broadcast the series.

Production for the series has already commenced. Turkish actor Uğur Güneş, known for his debut in TRT’s famous Turkish series “Ertugrul,” is taking on the lead character.

Get a First Look at ‘Selahaddin Eyyubi’: A Pakistan-Turkey Epic

The drama is being filmed on an impressive set that meticulously recreates the ancient city of Damascus. It is spanning across a vast 200-acre area. This authentic set boasts intricate details, featuring mosques, bustling bazaars, majestic palaces, and quaint houses. Moreover, with an extensive cast and crew, the series promises a grand production.

TRT 1, Uğur Güneş, Adnan Siddiqui, and the other producers unveiled the long-awaited teaser for Selahaddin Eyyubi.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram page, Adnan Siddiqui wrote, “Witness the epic saga of Selahaddin Eyyubi, a true warrior king. Our upcoming period piece invites you to an era of unmatched courage and honour. Brace yourself as history’s grandeur unfolds.”

“A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team—Dr Junaid Ali Shah, Dr Kashif Ansari, Humayun Saeed, Ansari-Shah Films and Akli Films whose dedication and hard work have brought this historical production to life.”